Concord formally exits takeover battle for Hipgnosis Songs

Concord Music has confirmed the withdrawal of its takeover offer for Hipgnosis Songs (SONG) after being outbid by Blackstone.
The stock exchange announcement on Thursday (16 May) follows the firm's statement on 9 May that its latest $1.25 per share offer for the trust would not be increased upon. Concord's decision followed an increased bid by Blackstone of $1.30 per share in late April, valuing the fund at more than $1.57bn, which was unanimously recommended by the board to shareholders. Concord sticks with $1.51bn offer for Hipgnosis Songs Fund The bidding war for SONG began in mid-April when Concord, through the Apollo-backed Concord Chorus, launched an opening bid of $1.40bn, or $1.16 per share for t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes