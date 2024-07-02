Merck Mercuriadis to step down as chair of Hipgnosis Song Management

Effective once Blackstone deal is confirmed

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Hipgnosis Song Management (HSM) founder Merck Mercuriadis has handed in his notice and is stepping down as chair.

According to HSM, Mercuriadis' departure will become effective once the takeover by Blackstone is finalised. Hipgnosis Songs fund (SONG) was purchased by Lyra Bidco Limited, a company owned by Blackstone-managed funds, for $1.58bn, which Hipgnosis directors have unanimously backed and urged shareholders to approve. HSM is the company and investment manager for SONG, which Mercuriadis also oversees. Mercuriadis previously stepped down as CEO of HSM back in February, which came as discontent between the firm and then newly appointed SONG board entered the public realm. He said: "S...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Dovish Lagarde speech reassures expectations of no consecutive ECB rate cuts

Rathbones AM hires LGIM's James Crossley as head of distribution

More on People moves

BNY names Jose Minaya global head of BNY Investment and Wealth
People moves

BNY names Jose Minaya global head of BNY Investment and Wealth

Hanneke Smits to become chair

Linus Uhlig
clock 02 July 2024 • 1 min read
Merck Mercuriadis to step down as chair of Hipgnosis Song Management
People moves

Merck Mercuriadis to step down as chair of Hipgnosis Song Management

Effective once Blackstone deal is confirmed

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 02 July 2024 • 2 min read
Investment Week appoints Eve Maddock-Jones as acting editor
People moves

Investment Week appoints Eve Maddock-Jones as acting editor

Effective immediately

Investment Week
Investment Week
clock 02 July 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot