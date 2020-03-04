Henderson
UK equities tipped as top performer for 2020 in AIC fund manager poll
Low interest rates cause for optimism
Increased demand for UK SMID trusts sees discounts narrow to tightest levels in three years
NAVs slumped throughout Q4 2018
Former Janus Henderson co-CEO Formica joins Artorius board
Left firm after Weil named sole CEO
BlackRock's small-cap trusts lead AJ Bell's 'dividend heroes' by total return over last decade
Stalwart Scottish Mortgage takes third place
Richard Pease wins two-year dispute with Henderson over unpaid fees
Judgement made by High Court
Morningstar: Four bond funds where rising valuations have led managers to take risk off the table
Difficulty in finding attractively priced bonds
SharingAlpha unveils top-rated funds by global selectors in 2017
Number of factors considered
FE Invest launches risk-targeted responsibly managed portfolio range
To meet adviser demand
Pictet AM appoints Legg Mason's Franklin as head of UK wholesale
Spent six years at Legg Mason
Former Pioneer CEO joins Jupiter board
Also ex-CEO of Henderson for nine years
LGIM tops Q2 Pridham Report with record net sales
More that doubled net inflows during quarter
Managers To Watch: The biggest challenges faced by young managers
Part of Investment Week's Managers to Watch series
Consolidation in the asset management industry: How will it shape the future landscape?
Video rounding up the latest deals
Managers To Watch: The best advice for new starters to the industry
Advice for younger fund managers
Managers To Watch: Ten young fund managers reveal their career inspirations
It can be a tricky time finding your feet in the fund management industry, but here ten younger fund managers reveal who inspired them, whether that is taking their first steps into the industry or making the transition from analyst to money manager....
Update: Janus Henderson de-lists from LSE; unveils board line-up
Announced plans to merge last October
Multi-managers up bond exposure and reduce equities in Q1
Increasing cash allocations
Multi-asset managers seek shelter from 'tail risks' as VIX rebounds from lowest level since 1993
Volatility hits 23-year lows
UK small-cap trusts top charts in April
Latest research from QuotedData
Henderson hires former SLI US equities head for global team
Spent seven years at SLI
Morningstar reveals European Fund Manager of the Year 2017 finalists
Eighth year of awards
Industry Voice: EM equities - positioning and opportunities
Glen Finegan, Head of Emerging Market Equities, provides a detailed update on the Henderson Emerging Markets Strategy, covering performance, investment activity, portfolio positioning and his outlook for the asset class
Are IT fees under threat amid rise of passives?
Trust experts speaking at AIC conference
Industry Voice: Henderson Global Dividend Index - February 2017
Global dividend growth disappoints in 2016, while dollar strength clouds outlook for 2017