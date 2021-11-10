Jupiter poaches Beesley from Artemis for CIO role

Subject to regulatory approval, Beesley will join the company in January 2022, reporting to CEO Andrew Formica, and will join the executive committee of the company.

Beesley has almost 25 years of experience in the industry and has been at Artemis in the CIO role since April 2020. Prior to that, he was head of investment at GAM from 2017 and head of global equities at Henderson.

He is also a member of the Church of England Pension Board's investment committee, advising on $4bn of ethically invested pension fund assets.

In the CIO role, Beesley will have overall responsibility for the management of all of Jupiter's investment professionals and strategies across equities, fixed income and multi-asset.

Phil Wagstaff to depart Jupiter Formica said: "The role of CIO is crucially important to the delivery of our strategic objectives through the guardianship of our dynamic, actively-driven investment culture at Jupiter.

"The fact that we have attracted a high calibre individual such as Matt is a testament to our talented fund management team and the enduring appeal of the Jupiter brand to an increasingly diverse global client base."

The CEO also paid tribute to Pearson, "whose strong leadership, clear vision and relentless commitment to clients has seen our fund management team go from strength to strength".

Beesley added: "I am excited to take up the mantle from Stephen as the business develops, grows and adapts, to ensure we continue to meet clients' needs and deliver the superior investment performance that Jupiter is known for."