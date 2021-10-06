Prusik IM founder Heather Manners joins Collidr as iNED

Former manager of Henderson Pacific Capital Growth

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 06 October 2021 • 1 min read
Heather Manners
Heather Manners, founder and former CEO and CIO of Prusik Investment Management, has joined Collidr as an independent non-executive director (iNED) of its UK entities.

Manners brings 35 years' experience to Collidr, having grown Prusik to $1.2bn AUM and launched the Prusik Asia, Prusik Asia Emerging Opportunities and Pruisk Asia Equity Income funds.

She also served as head of Asia and emerging markets at Henderson, where she managed the firm's Pacific Capital Growth fund, and worked as an iNED on the Aberdeen New Dawn trust.

Manners joins Collidr as the firm seeks to grow its existing funds, including the flagship Montlake Collidr Global Growth Strategy fund.

Symon Stickney, CEO of Collidr, said: "Heather's experience will be invaluable in helping to raise the profile of Collidr in the marketplace, including developing our relationships with institutional investors.

"Heather is a significant name in London's fund management industry, we are delighted to welcome her to Collidr. The next stage of Collidr's growth will involve building relationships with institutional investors, something that Heather has a tremendous track record in.

"Heather's experience at growing and managing asset management businesses is going to be vital in helping us to achieve our targets."

Manners added: "It is exciting to advise a business with such enormous potential. Collidr's technology is on a different level to anything else in its space and that is already being reflected in the returns delivered by the fund.

"I hope to play an important role in helping the firm grow over the coming years."

