Anatomy of a good company: Universal Music Group

A case in point is Universal Music Group (UMG), one of the world's largest music companies. In recorded music, its principal activity, UMG is the market leader, with a 32% market share and 8 of the top 10 global artists in 2021 signed to its labels like, Taylor Swift and Drake while owning rights to older artists, including ABBA, The Beatles .

In the streaming era, UMG generates the majority of its revenues when its songs are played on a digital streaming provider (DSP) such as Spotify or Apple Music, generating a subsequent royalty for the business and the artist.

Transformation of industry

Since 2015, the global recorded music market has recovered significantly, with growth attributable to the rise of streaming and rising smartphone penetration.

Streaming significantly improves the quality of earnings for music companies and has increased the business model's appeal. It has resulted in a move away from one-off sales of singles or albums to mostly subscription-based revenues from streaming platforms.

This moves the music industry away from developing ‘hits' to fuel sales of a physical single or album to a more reliable revenue stream for all involved. Streaming costs are more fixed, which means that as listener numbers grow, margins for UMG will increase, demonstrating attractive operating leverage with the business model.

Strong structural growth drivers

Paid streaming is the cornerstone of growth for the modern music industry. Given a large and expanding smartphone userbase of >3bn today, paid streaming penetration of 15% is still low compared to other on-demand products such as video streaming.

Streaming penetration in developed markets such as Germany, France and Japan still lags early adopters of streaming such as the US and UK, which continue to observe a strong pace of new additions. In 2021, for example, Spotify grew its premium subscription users by 16% to 180m from 155m in 2021 and is expected to continue growing at a strong rate in 2022.

Additionally, Spotify, has charged $9.99 for its standard premium subscription since the platform launched in 2011, as it has sought to build out the user base for the platform. Therefore, price increases are another source of growth in developed markets.

Emerging Markets also represent a significant opportunity for UMG.

In the physical era, UMG and other major labels could only address a small part of the global population as the distribution of their physical music products was constrained. However, with the transition to digital and the emergence of local streaming partners such as Tencent in China, UMG has easier access to these emerging markets

High growth, high margin

UMG is a high growth, high margin, and high Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) business. From 2019-21, UMG has delivered double-digit revenue growth on average and expanded EBITDA margins from 17.7% in 2019 to 20.2% in 2021.

Looking forward, growth will largely be driven by the continuing penetration gains/subscriber growth in streaming.

Margins are high because of UMG's powerful position in a consolidated content-ownership market and are likely to increase as music revenues grow with a limited step-up in corresponding cost. Returns for UMG are high because of the high margin nature of the business together with limited physical asset intensity.

Risks to the business?

As the streaming era has transformed the attractiveness of recorded music and publishing contracts, the music industry has seen an influx of new capital looking to sign artists and purchase the most popular back catalogues.

This has driven up the cost of royalty advances to new artists and increased the valuation of catalogue investments being bought and sold in the market. Despite this, UMG's position is still well entrenched.

For a new artist, signing a contract with a major label like UMG presents a compelling value proposition, distribution scale, production and song writing talent, compared to smaller labels or other financial vehicles that do not have the same scale to develop and market the artists.

On the catalogue side, valuations have increased, but catalogue investments have significant recurring value over multiple decades, and large music companies like UMG are uniquely placed to monetise these catalogues.

UMG also faces the risk of weakening consumer budgets, potentially resulting in a slowdown in DSP subscriber growth. Netflix, for example, recently reported a subscriber decline which led to a significant fall in its share price. However, for UMG and the music labels, this risk is more manageable, given lower differentiation amongst DSPs consumers are likely to own one music streaming service versus multiple video services.

Jamie Ross is a portfolio manager of Henderson EuroTrust