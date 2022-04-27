Oil companies prop up UK dividends and investors heed commodity headwinds

According to Link, the biggest contributor over the period came from the oil sector, which was up 29%, while all other sectors delivered increased payouts as well.

Mid-cap dividends climbed faster than the top 100 companies, increasing 30.5% on an underlying basis.

According to Link, total dividends could reach £92.2bn this year, down 0.8% year-on-year, which it attributed to lower one-off pay-outs and BHP's exit from London.

Payouts including specials totalled £85.8bn, 15.2% higher than in 2021, after adjusting for BHP, it said.

According to Will Bradwell, Martin Currie equity portfolio manager, sustainability initiatives and capital discipline meant oil giants had significant production capacity over the period.

"As supply constraints come up against the inevitable increase in oil demand over time, oil majors are well placed to generate excess profit and continue distributing to shareholders.

"Added to the general tightness in oil markets, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused further medium-term supply concerns. Looking at leading indicators relating to oil supply from marginal producers such as the US, we continue to see reasons why the price of oil should remain high," he said.

David Smith, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson, added that growth in ordinary dividends indicated both financial health and confidence, though he warned of future headwinds as commodities increasingly come under pressure.

"Slowing global economic growth could see commodities come under pressure and therefore mining dividends, surging inflation may temper the dividend growth of those companies most exposed to the consumer while some companies are likely to find it harder to continue to offset their own cost pressures with price rises or efficiency savings.

"Having said that, the UK is still an attractive market for income with a dividend yield of 3.7%, significantly above the yield available on bonds or cash," he said.

James Lowen, senior fund manager for JO Hambro's UK Equity Income Fund, added that dividend prospects for the rest of 2022 remained largely positive.

"We have been indicating consistently that we expect the strong recovery in dividends to continue into 2022.

"We have recently upgraded our guidance for Fund dividend growth to 25-30% for 2022 and expect growth to remain robust in 2023. At the end of 2022 we expect the fund dividend to be higher than it was pre-Covid (i.e. higher than 2019)."