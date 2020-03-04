gdp growth
UK one quarter of negative GDP away from recession
GDP contracted in Q2
"Worrying" debt trends: Is Italy the new Greece?
EU to open an Excessive Deficit Procedure for Italy
Lacklustre December helps push GDP growth to 0.5% in Q1
Improved business investment
Are China shares poised for a sustainable rally?
'New beginning' after lost decade
Brexit: What on earth's going on?
Uncertainty has resulted in 2% less growth
Is another global credit crisis looming?
Current affairs, not debt, could be the main trigger
Spring Statement: OBR revises down 2019 growth forecast as Hammond eyes Brexit 'deal dividend'
Warns of consequences of no deal
The reality behind the China headlines
Growth still strong and valuations attractive
UK GDP growth drops to weakest level since 2012 as Brexit uncertainty weighs
Expanded 0.2% in Q4
Trade war concerns prevail as China welcomes start of a new year
2019 marks the Year of the Pig
UK GDP growth falls to six-month low
Expanded 0.3% in the three months to November
UK GDP growth hits highest level since 2016
0.6% growth
UK growth trails eurozone amid 'uncertainty and numerous, interconnected risks'
Growth projected to fall throughout the bloc
Does Japan needs to implement excess cash levy?
Japanese stocks are about as cheap on a price to 12-month forward EPS ratio as they have been in many years and are cheaper than many of their global peers.
EY Item Club: Expect three years of weak economic growth
Downgraded forecasts
Are we headed for 'bondmageddon' and what will be the impact on equity markets?
US 10-year Treasury yields hit seven-year high
World Cup and heatwave boosts UK GDP to 0.6%
Beat analysts' expectations
Can China survive the threat of a trade war with the US?
'Nobody wins in a war'
Martin Gilbert: How times have changed
35 years on
Sterling sinks to seven-week low as GDP misses expectations causing May rate hike doubts
Sterling fell 0.7% to $1.38
Global economy growing at fastest rate since 2011 but NIESR warns of slowdown
World economy to expand 3.9% in 2018
UK economy going through 'soft patch' as Q1 GDP growth revised down to 0.2%
Revised from 0.3% to 0.2%
Budget 2017: OBR significantly upgrades UK growth forecast for this year
GDP growth to hit 2% in 2017