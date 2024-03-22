Deep Dive: UK economy shows signs of rebound but long-term growth outlook remains 'unspectacular'

Following a 0.2% increase in monthly GDP for January, today's (22 March) UK retail sales figures showed a flatlining in consumer goods purchases last month, contrasting with economist expectations of a 0.4% decline. According to Robert Wood, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, retail sales volumes are on track to rebound strongly in the first quarter, helping the economy to "leave last year's recession behind, as falling inflation boosts consumer spending power". Retail sales beat expectations by holding steady in February A large contributor to the technical recession s...