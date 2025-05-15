UK economy grows 0.2% in March but slowdown fears remain

This follows unrevised growth on 0.5% in February and was attributed to widespread growth in the services sector. Monthly services output rose by 0.4% in the month, after a 0.3% increase in February 2025. It was the largest contributor to growth in the month and also contributed a 0.7% rise in the quarter. Investors less bearish in May as recession fears recede However, production output fell by 0.7% in March 2025, following growth of 1.7% in February, but expanded by 1.1% in the three months to March 2025. George Brown, senior economist at Schroders, said: "It is encouraging to...