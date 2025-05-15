UK economy grows 0.2% in March but slowdown fears remain

'Uncertainty ahead'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Monthly real GDP in the UK is estimated to have grown by 0.2% in March 2025 and by 0.7% in the three months leading up it compared to the previous quarter.

This follows unrevised growth on 0.5% in February and was attributed to widespread growth in the services sector. Monthly services output rose by 0.4% in the month, after a 0.3% increase in February 2025. It was the largest contributor to growth in the month and also contributed a 0.7% rise in the quarter. Investors less bearish in May as recession fears recede However, production output fell by 0.7% in March 2025, following growth of 1.7% in February, but expanded by 1.1% in the three months to March 2025. George Brown, senior economist at Schroders, said: "It is encouraging to...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Patrick Brusnahan
Author spotlight

Patrick Brusnahan

View profile
More from Patrick Brusnahan

UK Treasury delivers long-awaited PISCES framework with FCA rules to follow

London needs to increase venture capital funding tenfold in ten years to remain competitive

More on UK

BCA Research's Matt Gertken: US-UK trade deal nowhere near as good as it looks
UK

BCA Research's Matt Gertken: US-UK trade deal nowhere near as good as it looks

Contains 'gaping shortfalls'

Matt Gertken
clock 13 May 2025 • 5 min read
BoE interest rate cut predicted to be the first of many
UK

BoE interest rate cut predicted to be the first of many

BoE cut interest to 4.25%

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 08 May 2025 • 3 min read
Bank of England cuts interest rates to 4.25% amid mounting challenges
UK

Bank of England cuts interest rates to 4.25% amid mounting challenges

NICs rise and Trump-imposed tariffs

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 08 May 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot