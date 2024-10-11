UK economy grows by 0.2% in August after two months of stagnation

The UK economy expanded by 0.2% in August, following zero growth recorded in June and July.
According to gross domestic product figures released by the Office for National Statistics today (11 October), services output grew by 0.1% in August, following another 0.1% increase in July, and expanded by 0.1% over the three preceding months. However, the services sector was the primary contributor to the UK gross domestic product growth in the three months leading up to August, increasing by 0.1%. Within the services segment, professional, scientific and technical activities made the largest positive contribution to the rise in quarterly output, growing by 0.8% leading up to Augus...
