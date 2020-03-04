G20
BoE eyes crypto regulation
'The time has come to hold the crypto-asset ecosystem to the same standards as the rest of the financial system'
IMF urges central banks to protect 'highly vulnerable' global economy
Highlights 'derailed recovery'
Carney urges G20 to push on with banking reforms amid 'fatigue' fears
Mark Carney has urged G20 members to continue a "big push" for banking reforms, after suggesting that legislators maybe tiring of financial regulation.
Russia in 2015: An economic slip back to the 1980s?
Japan falls back into recession
Japan has dropped back into a recession, after GDP shrank for a second successive quarter.
Greetham: Austerity on trial in Tokyo
GLOBAL POLICY
G20 calls on eurozone to up efforts to support euro
Finance ministers from the G20 have told eurozone leaders they need to boost their own contributions to beleaguered countries before any more cash from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is granted.
Redwood: Reality check for the G20
The last G20 meeting did not save the world. The last time one did so, it entailed nationalising or supporting large banks.