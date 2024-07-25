Chancellor Rachel Reeves declares 'Britain is back open for business' in first international trip

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is set to announce that the the UK is "open for business", as she arrives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for her first G20 meeting today (25 July).
Reeves is set to ask business leaders to "take another look at Britain", in an attempt to bolster international investment after years of uncertainty and instability driven by a mix of factors, including Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis. 'There is no time to waste': Rachel Reeves requests public spending assessment This is Reeves' first trip as head of the Treasury, and she is expected to tell the international audience that the number one priority of her Labour government will be to achieve economic growth and improve the prosperity of every region in the cou...
