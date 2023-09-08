GAM Investments' Meera Patel: Where the investment opportunities lie at the G20 Summit

The summit will feature discussions around emissions per capita remaining highly divergent between Asia ex. China versus the US and Europe, fossil fuel reduction, and financing for developing nations ahead of COP28 in December, and these challenges bring opportunities.

BofA: Investors lift economic expectations for Asia despite long-term concerns over China

Alongside robust GDP numbers coming out of Southeast Asia, a combination of peaking rates and the rapid expansion of supply chains across the region driven by geopolitical tensions supports the case for investing in the region.

Changing spending patterns of the emerging middle class

A large and emerging middle class is forcing a switch in consumer buying patterns.

Aspirational spenders are switching from buying basic goods for survival, such as air conditioning units and toilets, to luxury goods such as electric two wheelers and travel.

This trend appears to be holding up well in Asia, excluding China, and is broadening to rural consumers.

Consumers from Asia are expected to spend $10trn over the next decade, despite persistent short-term headline inflation.

What will be key is not only what goods and services are purchased, but how they are purchased.

Asians are increasingly accustomed to using and relying on technology platforms, given the seamless experience and recurring purchase incentives offered by apps such as TikTok, Zomato and Shopee.

Transition to renewables

The transition from fossil fuels to renewables is a global phenomenon but Asian developing nations have the added benefit of leapfrogging development to include sustainable features from the get-go versus retrofitting existing infrastructure.

This is particularly key as economic hubs and cities are planned and built out, with Indonesia and India being key examples.

Indonesia is in the process of moving its sinking capital city from Jakarta on the island of Java to Nusantara, Borneo by 2024.

ESG bond market on track to reach $1trn total issuance in 2023

This is due to a spate of factors such as excessive groundwater extraction for its overpopulated 30 million residents, rising sea levels, as well as unbearable pollution.

The vision of a futuristic metropolis is creating demand for contractors to house 1.5 million civil servants, electric buses to ferry an estimated resident population of two million and biodiversity consulting services to advise on the industrial forest plantations surrounding the growing city and counter pulp-driven deforestation.

Although dwarfed by the US Inflation Reduction Act's production-linked support, India has conveyed similar incentives.

The measures, worth $8bn, include solar module manufacturing, battery storage and green hydrogen.

The pace of the initial build-out phase of hydrogen-related infrastructure, to meet increasing domestic energy needs as well as exports, is highly dependent on global technology advancements.

Digitisation

From a social perspective, digitalisation has enabled a step change improvement in financial inclusion and independence, driven by governments and the emergence of fintech players gaining popularity during Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Global Findex Database demonstrates an increasing use of digital payments in developing countries, with the participation rate growing from 35% in 2014 to 57% in 2021.

Financial access is also being improved through fractionalisation, under which transactions are divided into smaller quantities.

CFA UK's Will Goodhart: Impact is the solution to ESG's woes

This was already occurring within the payments, insurance and alternative investments space across the region.

A solid digital strategy at a governmental level is vital when it comes to managing a large, dispersed population.

This is particularly evident with the public-private partnership developments of the India Stack, the ambitious project of creating a unified software platform to bring India's population into the digital age.

Starting with the biometric identification system Aadhaar, established over ten years ago and registering over 1.3 billion people, the Modi government has rolled out a series of digital systems enabling payments, government transactions, health records and document storage.

Digital payments are underpinned by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and supported by more than 350 domestic and global banks.

The UPI is rapidly growing to become the world's fifth-largest digital payment network by volume.

Not only does this bring small businesses online, but it also opens investment opportunities for private e-commerce players.

These are just a few examples of the many opportunities across the region that will enable a large and growing proportion of the world's population to access clean and affordable energy and vital financial products which enable families from low to middle incomes a chance to spend increasing wealth on newfound luxuries underpinned by a more sustainable economy.

Meera Patel is senior manager, sustainable and thematic investment at GAM Investments