Moody's: SVB collapse unlikely to spread to emerging markets

Fallout 'to be modest'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
There is little risk of contagion from the ongoing US regional bank crisis onto emerging market banks, according to new research from Moody’s Investors Service.

Due to a lack of exposure to distressed US regional banks, along with structural funding strengths and liquidity buffers, Moody's remained positive on the sector.

"We expect the direct negative impact on EM banks to be modest and mainly manifest itself through second-order effects, such as volatility in domestic financial assets and currencies, and tightening in funding and credit conditions," the analysts said.

The note, released today (17 March), analysed the risks to G20 emerging market banks, namely those in Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey.

G20 EM banks have a large holding of high-quality liquid assets, the analysts noted, with high liquidity coverage ratios, a measure of a bank's resilience.

The average G20 EM bank had an LCR ratio of 150%-200% at the end of last year, compared to the global average of 138%.

Furthermore, the banks "generally maintain a healthy mix between cash and cash equivalents and investments in securities", with cash making up about 10% of total assets.

Customer deposits are also very diversified, with the largest 20 depositors accounting for about 10-15% of total deposits, while loan-to-deposit ratios average about 90%.

