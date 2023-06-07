OECD: UK faces higher inflation than most G20 countries

The average G20 country will see inflation fall from 7.8% last year to 6.1% this year

In the OECD's economic outlook for 2023, it predicted inflation would average 6.9% throughout the year for the UK, leaving the country with higher inflation than any G20 member except Argentina and Turkey.

The average G20 country will see inflation fall from 7.8% last year to 6.1% this year and 4.7% in 2024, it added.

"Headline inflation is projected to slow on the back of declining energy prices and to come down close to target by the end of 2024," the OECD said.

Meanwhile, UK GDP growth is expected to be modest at 0.3% throughout the year, improving moderately to 1% in 2024. Unemployment is also expected to rise in the UK, reaching 4.5% in 2024.

Global growth will be slightly stronger than expected, the OECD said, forecasting 2.7% growth in 2023, up from a previous prediction of 2.6% in March.

However, this will still be the weakest year since the Global Financial Crisis, with the exception of 2020. Global growth will then accelerate slightly to 2.9% in 2024, unchanged from previous forecasts.

"The global economy is turning a corner but faces a long road ahead to attain strong and sustainable growth," said the OECD's chief economist Clare Lombardelli, who recently joined from the UK Treasury.

"A substantial risk is that inflation proves to be more persistent and in response interest rates need to be higher for longer."