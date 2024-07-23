FSB chair warns of persistent financial system vulnerabilities in non-banks

Warning from Klaas Knot

clock • 2 min read

Systemic risks outside of the formal banking system remain a prevalent issue for financial regulators to tackle, the world’s financial stability watchdog has noted.

In a letter addressed to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Klaas Knot, the chair of the Financial Stability Board, stressed that "tail risks remain" despite a gradually fading memory of past turmoil and increasing "optimism over a soft landing for the global economy".  Knot urged financial regulators to do more address issues arising from an expanding shadow bank sector – consisting of actors such as lenders, brokers, asset managers, hedge funds, private equity and pension funds – all of which fall outside the realm of traditional regulated banking and are termed as non-b...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

London market dealt another blow as AIM listings fall to 22-year low

UK quarterly dividends jump to record £36.7bn despite slow underlying growth

Trustpilot