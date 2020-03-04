Fundsmith

Fundsmith is a London-based investment management company, founded in 2010 by Terry Smith. As of 31 December 2017, Fundsmith managed more than £14bn in assets.

Fundsmith operates a buy-and-hold investment strategy with a portfolio based on a small number of stocks, chosen through in-house analysis of company fundamentals, eschewing other techniques such as momentum investing, market timing or shorting.

Fundsmith operates two main investment vehicles: Fundsmith Equity Fund, an open-ended investment company (OEIC); and the closed-ended Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust, which is a listed investment trust.

