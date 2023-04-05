TT International AM loses Square Mile A rating ahead of fund closure

TT International Asset Management confirmed it will be closing the fund on 21 April, resulting in the rating removal, the research house said.

It added protecting investor capital is paramount for absolute return funds and the TT team has been "impressive" in doing so, but the modest returns of the last couple of years meant the fund struggled to attract inflows from new investors.

CRUX also saw an A rating removed from its European Special Solutions fund due to a "challenging period for performance over the medium term", Square Mile said, resulting in a sizeable reduction in the fund's assets.

Since the return profile has not been in line with expectations and the managers' conviction has waned, the fund has been excluded from the Academy of Funds.

Downgrades and retentions

The Artemis US Select fund was downgraded from AA to A, as Square Mile analysts believe it better reflects the current level of conviction in the strategy. They are positive, however, about its ability to add value over time.

Liontrust retained ratings for seven of its funds, despite the news that head of sustainable fixed income and portfolio manager Stuart Steven will retire in September 2023.

Steven is either a manager or has responsibility over each of the seven funds, namely the Liontrust SF Corporate Bond; Monthly Income Bond; Defensive Managed; Cautious Managed; Managed; Managed Growth and Global Growth.

The Square Mile team has confidence in the funds based on their "strong resources, well-established investment process and highly collegiate team-based management approach".

New ratings

Square Mile also added three new funds to its Academy, with the Janus Henderson Global Responsible Managed fund, the Fundsmith Sustainable Equity fund and the abrdn Europe ex-UK Income Equity fund all joining.

The Janus Henderson fund has been awarded a responsible A rating. It invests in global equities and bonds, with a bias to equities.

Square Mile believes the strategy is a "sound offering" for investors looking to invest in a globally diversified multi-asset portfolio with ESG considerations embedded in its investment process.

The Fundsmith Sustainable Equity fund has also been given a responsible A rating. It follows the same philosophy and processes as the Fundsmith Equity fund but with "greater emphasis on the environmental and social risks associated with stocks".

It invests in companies that should offer "attractive long-term financial returns", with a focus on excluding so-called ‘sin industries'.

The abrdn Europe ex-UK Income Equity fund has been given a positive prospect rating due to its "promising proposition for long-term investors seeking exposure to European equities", Square Mile said.

Its investment strategy focuses on identifying companies with good dividend paying potential.