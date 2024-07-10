Nutshell AM slashes fees on growth fund

Nutshell Asset Management has reduced the fees it charges on the Nutshell Growth fund.
Seeded and founded by the family office of conservative peer Michael Spencer, the move by the fund will see the total ongoing charges figure (OCF) and the annual management fee (AMC) reduced for retail and institutional investors. Fundsmith Equity withholds name of new stock allocation Retail investors will have management charges on their minimum £1000 investment dropped from 1.15% to 1% and OCF cut by over 40% from 1.85% to 1.1%. Meanwhile, the boutique asset manager is set to slash OFC from 1.7% to 0.95% for institutional investors contributing over £1m and reduce AMC from 1% to...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes