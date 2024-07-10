Nutshell AM slashes fees on growth fund

Seeded and founded by the family office of conservative peer Michael Spencer, the move by the fund will see the total ongoing charges figure (OCF) and the annual management fee (AMC) reduced for retail and institutional investors. Fundsmith Equity withholds name of new stock allocation Retail investors will have management charges on their minimum £1000 investment dropped from 1.15% to 1% and OCF cut by over 40% from 1.85% to 1.1%. Meanwhile, the boutique asset manager is set to slash OFC from 1.7% to 0.95% for institutional investors contributing over £1m and reduce AMC from 1% to...