Q&A: Terry Smith on activism, ESG and what has changed since 2010

The fund manager struggled last year, with his fund falling 13.8% in 2022, compared to a 7.8% drop in the MSCI World index in sterling with dividends reinvested, according to FE fundinfo.

However, from the fund's inception in 2010 it has returned 486.8%, or 15.5% annualised.

Over the same time frame the average IA Global fund made 154.8% and the index made 204.3% total returns.

Smith defended his strategy and holdings in his annual shareholder letter, published in January.

In the letter, he also addressed activist investing and bemoaned the fact that long-term shareholders tend to get ignored by companies, but activists are paid attention to.

His main gripe was with Unilever, a previous top holding of the fund.

Smith returned to this issue in his discussions with Investment Week and outlined what he views as responsible responses to activist investors.

In your shareholder letter you talked about activist investors. Do you think they have a role to play and if so, what is it?

Yes, they have a role to play. We do not have a fixed view on activism. It depends what they are proposing. We are not a fan of what I would characterise as the typical activist playbook, which is to:

Buy a stake

Make a public fuss and demand board seat(s) and change

Get the company to split itself into two or more independent businesses and/or sell divisions

Leverage up the balance sheet and buy back stock

Sell their stake and leave us long term shareholders with a fragmented business with additional costs and more leverage

We are not fixated on a single response to activism, but there are some we like and some we do not.

We much admired the approach of Carlos Rodriguez, the then CEO of ADP, one of our stocks, when Bill Ackman's Pershing Square bought a stake and demanded change and board representation in a proxy fight.

Faced with Ackman's demands, Rodriguez responded by saying, in so many words, ‘I was running the business as best l knew how before Mr. Ackman arrived on the scene. If I had thought changes to my approach needed to be made, l would have made them already. I have thought about what Mr. Ackman is suggesting and decided it is the wrong way to go. I will let the board and shareholders decide who they want to run their business but I will not be making any changes to the way l run the business. And if l did, shareholders should ask one simple question - why hadn't I done this before he appeared?'

Contrast this with the way Unilever responded to the Kraft Heinz bid approach.

The company put out a response entitled, ‘Accelerating Sustainable Shareholder Value Creation' whose three key pillars were a hard margin target, ‘accelerated portfolio evolution' and increased leverage and returns.

If improved margins and increased returns were possible, why did it take a bid approach for them to be adopted and revealed?

In any event, neither subsequently arrived and Unilever now has an activist on the board in the form of Nelson Peltz.

We will suspend judgement until we see what he proposes, other than the exit of the CEO, but in our view, this corporate behaviour is simply wrong.

What is your view on ESG and what role should fund managers be playing?

We try to be long term investors.

If you are such, then the sustainability of the business you are investing in is essential.

However, while we collect and use data on environmental, social and governance factors for our investee companies and engage with them about their record, we go beyond this to what I would characterise as a holistic approach by gauging our companies' performance on issues such as R&D, investment and organic growth.

It is not much good having a business which is ESG compliant, but which fails financially.

We do not attempt to compete with other asset managers who seem to have figured out that being vociferous on ESG matters is a good marketing ploy.

In many cases they are the same managers who invest in oil stocks. Discuss.

We are more interested in the actual results.

Are the drivers of companies and management significantly different in 2023 when compared to 2010?

The biggest obvious change is an embrace for all things ESG, which ranges from a genuine pursuit of this as an integral part of their business model (L'Oreal) to pointless and/or diversionary virtue signalling.

Do you think it is harder to find good companies in 2023 than it was in 2010?

No. In fact we have more companies in our investable universe than we had when we started.

Partly that is a result of us just exploring more and learning about them.

Sometimes we knew about them but they were part of groups with other businesses we did not like, such as Otis, the elevator company, which was part of United Technologies.

After it was spun out it entered our investable universe and eventually we bought it.

Are you seeing more attractive company valuations given the recent market downturn?

Yes. Our portfolio is now rated roughly in line with the S&P 500.

The ‘rotation' out of quality/growth stocks into ‘value' has presented some opportunities.