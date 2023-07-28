'The writing has been on the wall for some time' for abrdn's GARS

"It is such a shame that clients experienced the returns they did."

Several analysts and managers said it was high time the fund was put to rest after it lost the vast majority of its assets - from nearly £27bn at its peak in May 2016 to just under £860m as of the end of June 2023, according to data from Morningstar Direct.

abrdn to merge GARS into diversified asset funds

Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, said it was "about time" the strategy was "put out of its misery" considering its concept has not worked for several years and has been "superseded by newer diversified strategies".

Paul Ilott, managing director of Scopic Research, agreed with Yearsley, noting how abrdn's own team had already lost confidence in the fund.

"I think the writing has been on the wall for some time," he said. "The fact that the company's own MyFolio team appeared to have lost full confidence in GARS tells you all you need to know. Firstly, it diluted GARS' exclusive position as the only diversifier holding in the growth segment within the MyFolio managed and multi-manager suites, and then it gradually removed this diversifiers segment altogether - with the process beginning in 2019. We were never convinced."

Rory Maguire, managing director of Fundhouse in the UK, also said he was never convinced by the strategy, as his company rated it negatively since its inception.

He said: "It is such a shame that clients experienced the returns they did."

abrdn proposes folding New Dawn into Asia Dragon trust

However, Nick Wood, head of investment fund research at Quilter Cheviot, said GARS' struggles have mirrored the negative views the global absolute return sector has suffered in recent years.

He said: "In the case of GARS, having delivered for investors in earlier years, it has persistently failed to meet client expectations in latter years, and a solution was clearly needed. Most research teams will have long moved on from the fund, but as with any product that attracts a lot of retail interest, a certain proportion of assets have remained sticky, despite how far assets have fallen."

abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust to merge with Shires Income

Wood also noted GARS has not been the only global absolute return strategy to experience significant growth followed by a rapid decline, as he said similar funds - such as the Jupiter GEAR and Invesco GTR - suffered much the same fate.

He added: "Nonetheless, we do think that the absolute return space provides an important diversifier for many clients, and we continue to seek out the best available in the space."

But global absolute return has experienced a fall from grace, said Andrew Beer, founder of Dynamic Beta Investments, considering it was seen as a ‘holy grail' in 2015 by almost all asset allocators, as it promised the "trifecta of high returns, low risk and low correlation to stocks and bonds".

"Standard Life was the standard bearer," he said. "Then the bubble deflated. Not a mesmerising train wreck, perhaps, like we see in a hedge fund land blow-up; rather, just dead money."

Since being referred to as the holy grail eight years ago, allocators now "cynically" refer to global absolute return strategies as "absolutely no return products", Beer added.