Liontrust names manager of UK small and micro-cap funds

Liontrust has appointed Natalie Bell as manager of the firm's UK Smaller Companies and UK Micro Cap funds.
Bell joined Liontrust in 2021 as part of the responsible capitalism team, where she led engagement with investee companies across the firm's full suite of funds before being appointed to the economic advantage team in August 2022. Liontrust appoints head of UK strategic partners to boost funds distribution Anthony Cross, head of the Liontrust economic advantage team, said her promotion was "richly deserved" and a "natural step" in her continued career progression. "Since moving across into fund management, Natalie has consistently impressed us with her diligence and skill in anal...
