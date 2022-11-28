Private markets allocation boom may be 'overblown'

RBC BlueBay research suggests

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Half of respondents expect inflation to act as a drag on returns in 2023.
Image:

Half of respondents expect inflation to act as a drag on returns in 2023.

International wholesale investors do not anticipate considerably increasing their allocation to private markets from current levels, despite the global economic headwinds that have battered public markets this year.

According to a survey by RBC BlueBay Asset Management across 800 fund buyers, wealth managers and consultants, investors do not expect to increase their current 22% allocation to private markets over the next three to five years. 

This is despite just over half of respondents said they expect public markets to outperform private markets over the next five to ten years.

European fund selectors shift towards private markets

According to 46% of respondents, market volatility has not affected the investment case for public equities and fixed income.

The respondents' top three objectives for asset allocation over the following three years further support the argument for public markets, the survey suggests. 

Equities and fixed income remain the top allocation choices for 31% and 26% of respondents, respectively, and the majority of those surveyed (77%) favoured an active approach over a passive one.

Half of respondents foresee a drag on returns due to inflation for at least the next three years, with US wholesale investors the most gloomy of all regions.

Most international wholesale investors (39%) expect portfolio returns to hover around 5-6% over the next three to five years.

Head to Head: The future of private markets

Anthony Pickering, head of business development at RBC BlueBay Asset Management, said: "Against a backdrop of heightened volatility, our research suggests that a majority of wholesale investors continue to favour active management, seeking greater flexibility in portfolios as they navigate these uncertain times." 

"The research also suggests the much-anticipated boom in private markets allocations may well play out more slowly than expected, as investors first seek to address portfolio imbalances caused by market re-pricings through allocations towards public markets."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Hargreaves Lansdown appoints head of multi-manager funds

Wealth managers 'regularly surprised' by clients' investment decisions

More on Alternatives

Once admitted it will be the first medical cannabis cultivator listed on the main London stock exchange.
Alternatives

UK SPAC launches IPO as first medical cannabis company in UK

250 million new shares

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 15 November 2022 • 2 min read
Asked to name their primary concern, 35% of IIMI members said the absence of fundamentals around pricing and valuations.
Alternatives

Crypto a no-go for small asset managers

More than eight in ten boutique asset managers have no plans to trade cryptocurrencies or digital assets in the future, with just 4% doing so now, according to a survey.

Laura Miller
clock 15 November 2022 • 2 min read
Customers will be restricted to a £1,000 limit per transaction
Alternatives

Santander to limit crypto buying over fraud spike

'Large increase' in fraud

Laura Miller
clock 04 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Private markets allocation boom may be 'overblown'

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
02

AMF seeks record fine for H2O AM and decade-long ban for its chief

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
03

Hargreaves Lansdown appoints head of multi-manager funds

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

Amundi downgrades €45bn of Article 9 funds

25 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

EU warned of regulatory failure on securitisation

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

Downing poaches M&G fixed income director for capital solutions fund

28 November 2022 • 1 min read
06 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - December 2022

Register now
Trustpilot