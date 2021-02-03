All investment funds will be ESG in five years - survey

The survey shows momentum towards ESG has accelerated since the pandemic

Three-quarters of UK investors expect all fund managers will soon be integrating ESG factors within their strategies, according to new research from CoreData.

It found that 73% of UK fund buyers think all investment funds will incorporate ESG in the next five years, compared to a global average of 63%.

In Europe, 72% of respondents said they thought this would happen, while 50% of fund selectors in North America believe such a scenario will play out.

The survey of 200 professional fund buyers in the UK, North America, Europe and Asia also shows that momentum towards ESG has accelerated since the pandemic, with 60% of global professional investors increasing their focus on ESG in the wake of Covid-19.

ESG has proved to be most popular in the UK where 81% of respondents said they had raised their commitment generally. Meanwhile, some 42% of fund investors said they had increased their ESG focus as a direct result of the pandemic.

A key factor driving popularity of ESG is the belief that suitable investing can deliver improved performance.

Half (50%) of respondents said ESG funds tend to outperform their non-ESG counterparts, a figure which rises to 60% in Europe and 65% in the UK. However, only 31% of North American respondents share this conviction.

"The pandemic has helped reset humanity's moral compass and encouraged people to favour investments aligned with their beliefs and values," said Andrew Inwood, founder and principal of CoreData.

"Furthermore, there is a growing body of evidence indicating that ESG can help enhance performance and improve risk management. All of which means the ESG story has a long way to run."

Greenwashing

A growing number of investors are worried that greenwashing will become more widespread as ESG grows in popularity.

The survey found that 77% of UK fund buyers believe greenwashing will become more prevalent as demand for ESG increases, compared to 80% of global respondents. Concern over greenwashing is highest in Asia at 88%.

Meanwhile, 28% of global fund selectors think ESG represents a market bubble that will eventually burst.

This belief is held most strongly by respondents in Asia (50%). At the other end of the spectrum, just 12% of UK respondents see ESG as a bubble waiting to burst.

A strong majority of respondents think active managers can capitalise on the rising tide of sustainable investing. Three-quarters (75%) of professional fund investors around the globe think increasing demand for ESG will benefit active funds, with this figure rising to 92% among UK respondents.

"These findings likely reflect a view that there is a lot of hype around ESG rather than a belief that it is a passing trend or fad," added Inwood. "ESG is clearly a megatrend that is here to stay."