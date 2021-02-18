Natixis study finds 66% of fund selectors back aggressive portfolios to outperform in 2021

More than two-thirds also predict emerging markets, such as Indonesia, will end the year ahead of developed counterparts

A global study of fund selectors conducted by Natixis Investment Managers found that two thirds of respondents expect aggressive portfolios to outperform defensive ones in 2021, despite the same proportion saying the global economy will fail to fully recovery from the coronavirus crisis this year.

The Global Survey of Fund Selectors, which collated the views of 400 fund buyers with combined assets of $12.7bn during November and December 2020, found that decision makers were positioning portfolios more aggressively to take advantage of a number of key trends.

For example, 63% of respondents anticipate that value stocks will outperform growth, 61% said small caps will fare better than large caps, and 60% predict emerging markets will end the year ahead of developed counterparts.

As a result, 55% said they will invest more in APAC stocks and 52% plan to increase allocations to emerging markets, with 65% of those surveyed saying this area is more attractive now than it was before the crisis.

Fund buyers back emerging markets funds as Canaccord switches out exposure

At the same time, 83% say markets will favour active investments in 2021, with two thirds revealing that the active investments on their platform outperformed during the market downturn.

The focus also remains firmly on ESG strategies, which emerged as the winners during 2020, and 57% of respondents expect this outperformance to continue, while more than half plan to enhance their ESG offering this year.

Matt Shafer, head of wholesale & retail distribution at Natixis IM, said: "2020 marked a year of extreme challenges for markets that went beyond the health pandemic, including climate events and natural disasters, political tensions and the fastest market correction in history.

"Uncertainty continues and concerns are mounting that financial markets may have entered bubble territory. However, fund selectors surveyed view market risk as an opportunity, while acknowledging close analysis is required to uncover the opportunities to generate alpha for clients."

Natixis survey: Professional investors expect to grow AUM over next year

A large proportion of efforts will also be focused on protecting clients from risk, as 78% of fund buyers said they are concerned that increased market volatility could force clients to sell out of investments prematurely.

As a result, 80% say they are placing greater emphasis on quality rather than quantity, while more than half of the 295 professional buyers whose firm offers model portfolios anticipate they will move more clients to model portfolios in 2021.

Shafer commented: "In order to adjust to the new Covid normal, fund selectors have altered both their allocation strategy and product offering to better adapt to the pandemic market and new client needs.

"While fund selectors may not think the economy will recover to pre-pandemic levels this year, they are taking on these ‘unprecedented' times with a clear, measured plan that will lay the groundwork for years to come."