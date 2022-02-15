Selectors on Screen: Episode One with LGIM's Justin Onuekwusi and special guests

In this programme, Investment Week will be getting the inside story from some of the most influential selectors in the UK and tackling the big issues that matter to them, as well as sharing insights from fund managers and industry commentators on major themes shaping the sector.

In this first instalment, Investment Week editor-in-chief Katrina Lloyd is joined as co-host by Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail investments, EMEA at Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM).

1.30-12.40: Onuekwusi looks back at his journey to get where he is today and the evolution of multi-asset investing, while he also highlights the big investment issues being debated by his team at the start of 2022.

12.40- 25.00: CRUX Asset Management fund manager Ewan Markson-Brown then joins Justin to discuss building up a team at his new firm and embracing different areas of growth, while he also shares his insights on prospects for investing in Asia.

25.00-30.45: In our Quick Views slot, wealth managers Veronique Morel from Raymond James and Avellemy's Alena Kosava reveal new additions to their portfolios and their investment themes for 2022.

30.45- 42.11: Finally, City Hive founder Bev Shah helps explore how fund selectors can have real influence on improving diversity and inclusion in the industry.

If you are a fund selector who would like to take part in the series, please contact: [email protected]