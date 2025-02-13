89% of asset managers looking to offer ETFs for the first time amid rising client demand

ETFs are predicted to multiply this decade, with almost 90% of asset managers and institutional investors who do not currently offer passive products expecting to launch them in the next three to four years in response to client demand.
Currently 89% of equity and fixed income fund managers offer either ETFs or ETPs, according to Carne Group's annual report. Of the managers surveyed by the third party service provider, three quarters said ETFs account for between 10% and 15% of their total assets, with 82% of institutional investors agreeing the role of ETFs is evolving from short-term asset allocation strategies to core portfolio holdings. Nearly two-thirds of asset managers expect increased margin pressures over the next two years The number of fund launches more broadly is also expected to rise driven by the se...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes