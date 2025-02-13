89% of asset managers looking to offer ETFs for the first time amid rising client demand

Currently 89% of equity and fixed income fund managers offer either ETFs or ETPs, according to Carne Group's annual report. Of the managers surveyed by the third party service provider, three quarters said ETFs account for between 10% and 15% of their total assets, with 82% of institutional investors agreeing the role of ETFs is evolving from short-term asset allocation strategies to core portfolio holdings. Nearly two-thirds of asset managers expect increased margin pressures over the next two years The number of fund launches more broadly is also expected to rise driven by the se...