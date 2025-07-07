Federated Hermes launches US equity fund to European and international investors

The fund is Dublin-domiciled and and registered for sale in the UK, with other registrations expected to follow in multiple European countries including France, Germany and Luxembourg, as well as in Singapore. The strategy will adopt MDT's bottom-up quantitative approach, following an all-cap, all-style approach and invest in Russell 3000 index stocks. Federated Hermes launches Global Short Duration Bond fund just as asset class booms It is managed by Daniel Mahr, head of MDT group at Federated Hermes, and will be supported by Frederick Konopka, John Paul Lewicke and Damien Zh...