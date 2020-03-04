FTSE
IA takes aim at 20% of FTSE 350 firms on board diversity failures
63 companies urged to take action
The long climb: Asset managers 'have work to do' before fund objectives are useful for investors
Aiming for 'more clarity and consistency'
Reactions to stockmarket falls: Markets entering 'period of peak fear'
Equity investors ‘jolted into action’ as more coronavirus cases confirmed
UK equities: What the 'first stage of Brexit clarity' means for investors
Following the Conservatives' victory in last year's General Election, the UK has left the EU and, according to current plans, entered a transition period until the end of 2020.
Investors ramp up pressure on executive pay and director re-elections
IA public register data
Wage war: Asset managers must do more to tackle inequality
Taking on wealth and societal disparities
Vaughan stamps mark on Free Spirit by offloading three holdings
Consumer brands among casualties
IW's 25th anniversary: From data to diversity - the changing face of the industry
The evolution of asset management since 1995
Impending rate cuts leave Bailey with little 'ammunition' to fight sluggish UK growth
Bond markets price in prospect of a 25bps rate cut
European ETF market surpasses $1trn milestone
Follows strong year for inflows
UK equities: The 2020 outlook for this year's worst-performing stockmarket
Several fund managers share their views
General Election reaction: Market 'fanfare' may be short-lived
Brexit key issue on table
Equities Outlook 2020: UK stockmarket will become harder to ignore
But opportunity to be found outside of the traditional
UK equities tipped as top performer for 2020 in AIC fund manager poll
Low interest rates cause for optimism
easyJet returns to FTSE 100 as reshuffle drops Hiscox
Latest FTSE 100 reshuffle
AIM stocks can diversify UK investors' income sources
The sustainability of UK equity income streams has been called into question, with underlying dividends across the market falling by almost 3% on a constant currency basis during Q3 – the worst quarterly performance for three years.
Managers maintain faith in key UK high street names
Black Friday looks like anything but for beloved companies
UK equity managers back St James's Place as hedge funds up short positions
Firm gets backing amid fee structure criticism
Strongest year of progress for women in senior roles, but FTSE 350 falls behind
New report shows progress
A Halloween horror, or a Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come?
Markets braced for more tricks and treats ahead of 12 December election
Jupiter's Cable won't make 'wholesale' changes to Zimmerman's old fund
Tech firms among newcomers in reshuffled portfolio
Vibrant capitalism and Silicon Valley: The secret sauce of US equities
What sets companies on both sides of the Atlantic apart?
Unearthing the 'businesses of tomorrow' in UK mid caps
Disrupters, tech leaders and global-facing stocks
Peter Hargreaves hits out at HL and Woodford
Woodford holding issues trading update