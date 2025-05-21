Ideals' Sabine Schilg: UK to lead European deal activity in 2025

After a prolonged period of market caution, a rare alignment of macroeconomic, regulatory and sectoral forces is driving a rebound. Discounted valuations, targeted regulatory reform and enduring strengths in fintech, AI and healthcare are all contributing to the renewed appeal. As geopolitical tensions rise and capital becomes more selective, the UK is poised to reclaim itself as Europe's investment leader. Valuation meets opportunity UK-listed companies continue to trade at a discount to their European and US counterparts – a gap driven more by investor sentiment than performan...