Plain English Finance's Andrew Craig: Passive zealots fail to see the whole board game

In the endless debate over the respective merits of passive versus active fund management, passive zealots miss a critical piece of the puzzle.
To understand this lack of bigger-picture thinking, it is worth taking a step back to remind ourselves why stock markets were invented. Above all, it was to fund innovation and growth. Without the invention of stock markets, the Industrial Revolution and the enormous technological and societal developments billions of us have enjoyed in the last few centuries would have been impossible. The invention of the stock market enabled large groups of people to pool resources and spread risk. Franklin Templeton launches US mega cap ETF for UK and European investors Ultimately, the st...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes