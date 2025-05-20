Plain English Finance's Andrew Craig: Passive zealots fail to see the whole board game

Growth and innovation thwarted

clock • 4 min read

In the endless debate over the respective merits of passive versus active fund management, passive zealots miss a critical piece of the puzzle.

To understand this lack of bigger-picture thinking, it is worth taking a step back to remind ourselves why stock markets were invented. Above all, it was to fund innovation and growth.   Without the invention of stock markets, the Industrial Revolution and the enormous technological and societal developments billions of us have enjoyed in the last few centuries would have been impossible.  The invention of the stock market enabled large groups of people to pool resources and spread risk. Franklin Templeton launches US mega cap ETF for UK and European investors Ultimately, the st...

Trustpilot