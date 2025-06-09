Asian markets rise ahead of US-China trade talks

The Hang Seng index was 1.25% up at time of reporting, while the Japan-based Nikkei 225 closed nearly a percentage point (0.92%) up on the previous day of trading, according to data from MarketWatch. Topix also recorded a rise of 0.6% before closing. In addition, the Shanghai Composite increased by 0.43%. Fitch downplays positive turn of US-China tariff de-escalation There was less movement in the UK at open with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growing by 0.05% and shrinking by 0.01%, respectively. Euronext also opened with a decrease, 0.08%. Today (9 June) marks the first formal t...