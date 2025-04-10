US tariffs threaten UK growth and stymie Reeves and BoE's plans

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ fiscal headroom and the Bank of England’s future interest rate path could both be inhibited by the raft of global trade tariffs unveiled by the White House last Wednesday (2 April).
From Capitol Hill, US President Donald Trump paraded a poster board of percentages, revealing the additional levies set to be charged on imports from major US trading partners as part of his ‘America First' agenda. The reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Trump on 'Liberation Day' Credit: The White House Due to the UK's narrow goods trade surplus with its transatlantic historic ally, it was slapped with the lowest global baseline tariff of 10%, meaning that "relatively speaking, the UK got off lightly", in the eyes of Tim Sarson, KPMG's UK head of tax policy. In the past 24-hou...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes