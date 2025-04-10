US tariffs threaten UK growth and stymie Reeves and BoE's plans

FTSE remains defensive

Linus Uhlig
clock • 6 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ fiscal headroom and the Bank of England’s future interest rate path could both be inhibited by the raft of global trade tariffs unveiled by the White House last Wednesday (2 April).

From Capitol Hill, US President Donald Trump paraded a poster board of percentages, revealing the additional levies set to be charged on imports from major US trading partners as part of his ‘America First' agenda.  The reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Trump on 'Liberation Day' Credit: The White House Due to the UK's narrow goods trade surplus with its transatlantic historic ally, it was slapped with the lowest global baseline tariff of 10%, meaning that "relatively speaking, the UK got off lightly", in the eyes of Tim Sarson, KPMG's UK head of tax policy.  In the past 24-hou...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Market volatility could make Shein's London IPO 'tricky' as US and China battle intensifies

Goldman Sachs economists warn that markets are not out of the woods yet

More on Economics

US tariffs threaten UK growth and stymie Reeves and BoE's plans
Economics

US tariffs threaten UK growth and stymie Reeves and BoE's plans

FTSE remains defensive

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 April 2025 • 6 min read
China slaps additional 84% tariff on US goods
Economics

China slaps additional 84% tariff on US goods

Latest move in the trade war

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 April 2025 • 1 min read
Attention turns to Bank of England with calls for rate cuts amid tariff chaos
Economics

Attention turns to Bank of England with calls for rate cuts amid tariff chaos

Next meeting 8 May

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 09 April 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot