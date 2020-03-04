financial markets
Liontrust's Milburn: 'Bond prices are absolutely crazy'
Fixed income manager takes a more cautious approach
The 'toxic mushrooms' in the high yield market
Factors affecting growth
JPMAM's revamp of American Investment Trust: How does the portfolio look now?
Exploring the effects of shake-up
The growing internationalisation of Japanese companies
Bouncing back from the market correction of last year, the first half of 2019 has been positive for global equities.
Are investment grade corporate bonds the new safe haven of choice?
In times of uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, corporate bonds with an investment grade rating are commonly considered as the new safe havens.
Property sector doubles cash amid industry's liquidity crisis
Political uncertainty causing concerns
Rathbone's Smith: Signs of weaker growth are less worrying than they first appear
A broader swathe of economic indicators — of the recent past, present and future — have fallen to indisputably weaker levels than at any time since the 2008 global financial crisis.
Is it time to start de-risking bond portfolios?
The bottom has fallen out of gilt yields and high-yield credit spreads have been bouncing all over the place. The iTraxx high yield spread index hit a two-year high of 249 basis points (bps) to 310bps during the month, before rallying in early June to...
Distortion between growth and value provides fertile hunting ground for US investors
US markets have roared back since the brief sell-off last year, with the current surge a whisker off all-time highs. This ebullience is surprising when one considers the maelstrom of negative developments that have bombarded the market over recent months....
How to invest in absolute return sector funds in falling markets
Is the decade-long bull market coming to an end?
Sub-advisory - Back for good?
Indicators point to another increase in sub-advisory activity
Global equities research: Spotting the 'gorillas' and other primates
Short-term share price moves warping companies' judgment
The truth behind the 'Korea discount'
The best time to invest is when the market is unloved
David Jane: Cracks in the new orthodoxy
Have economic cycles fundamentally changed?
2019 to be a "transformative" year
One year on from MiFID II
The Big Question: What have been your best and worst trades of 2018?
Managers reveal their top deals of the year
Scottish Mortgage celebrates success from unquoteds but 'true acid test' yet to come
Suffered price drop in Red October
How will fintech impact the asset management industry?
A rapidly growing area of the financial industry
What we have learnt about liquidity over the past decade
Lessons from the global financial crisis
Morningstar IM Europe rings the changes across passive range
Cash levels reduced
Preparing to bunker down or full steam ahead? Part II
How multi-managers are allocating portfolios
Three yield opportunities in fixed income
Yield and credit curves flat in several markets
AXA IM's Hooper: Moving from a time of assured support to one of uncertainty
Trade wars a key risk