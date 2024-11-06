Investors split over Trump presidency win amid potential increase in inflationary risks

The election, which took place on Tuesday (5 November), has seen Donald Trump take 277 of the electoral votes out of 538 at the time of reporting, according to the Associated Press, while Kamala Harris is trailing behind the president-elect, scoring only 224 votes. Republicans have also won the US Senate with 52 seats so far - surpassing the 51 threshold needed to have a majority - and are ahead of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, with 198 seats versus 180, respectively. Each party needs at least 218 seats in total to win the House. Donald Trump wins US presidential elec...