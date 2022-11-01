UK business confidence falls to 19-month low in Mini Budget aftermath

Overall confidence fell to 15%

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Over 46% of respondents reported better trading prospects.
Image:

Over 46% of respondents reported better trading prospects.

Confidence among UK business fell to a 19-month low in October in the aftermath of the Mini Budget, which spooked the markets and sent the pound to a record low against the dollar.

According to the Lloyds Bank business barometer, overall confidence fell by one percentage point to 15%, hitting the lowest level since March 2021.

Over a third (39%) of respondents to the survey expressed pessimism about the state of the economy, up from 36%. This is the sixth consecutive month that optimism has decreased.

Although it remained above the lowest level of  minus 33% recorded in May 2020 during the first Covid-19 wave, business confidence was still below the long-term average of 28%.

UK could face pensions crisis warns new financial inclusion index

Meanwhile, 46% reported better trading prospects and 19% braced for a worse outlook for business activity, leaving the net balance at 27%, up from 26%.

When it comes to sectors, for the fifth consecutive month, business confidence in the manufacturing sector decreased, dropping one point to 13%, the lowest level since February 2021. 

Businesses in the retail and service sectors also showed signs of declining confidence, with confidence in the retail sector declining six points to 9%, while services confidence edging down one point to 16%, both the lowest since early 2021.

Construction confidence moved up ten points to 20%, but it remained weaker than in the first half of the year.

'An investor's worst nightmare': Energy rationing spells greater chaos for supply chains

Firms' expectations regarding their staffing levels for the year ahead improved for the first time in five months. Nevertheless, with the net balance trending lower in recent months, it still points to slower employment growth ahead for the economy. 

From those surveyed, 42% anticipate a higher headcount and 21% forecast a smaller workforce.  The resulting net balance rose to 21% from 16%, a three month high, but still lower than the first half of the year. 

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds, said: "While business confidence has marginally fallen this month, along with a drop in forward looking economic optimism, it is encouraging to see businesses still looking to increase their headcounts.

"However, cost pressures remain evident as businesses raise prices to protect their margins and wage pressure continue to be impactful. Given the recent turbulence in financial markets, it will be interesting to see how this will affect business confidence."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

FE fundinfo bolsters provision of European ESG data to MSCI

Industry sets sights on 2023 as 0.75% November Fed hike 'widely expected'

More on Companies

Franklin Templeton said that there will be no change to Alcentra’s brand in Europe or Alcentra’s investment strategies
Companies

Franklin Templeton completes acquisition of BNY Mellon's Alcentra

$35bn in assets under management

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 01 November 2022 • 1 min read
Elon Musk (pictured) has taken the helm of Twitter after firing chief executive officer Parag Agrawal and dissolving the company’s board of directors.
Companies

Twitter takeover lenders plan to hold $12.7bn debt until early 2023 - reports

As investors await clearer business plan

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 01 November 2022 • 1 min read
Alphabet's share price is down 34.5% year-to-date, according to Morningstar data.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Alphabet searches for tailwinds to overcome slumped ads revenue

'Enormous amount of financial firepower'

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 31 October 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Rishi Sunak to press ahead with 'intervention power' over financial regulators

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

T. Rowe Price appoints new head of EMEA distribution

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
03

GFANZ drops partnership with UN's Race to Zero

28 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

Industry Voice: How can gold be integrated into sustainable portfolios?

27 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Industry Voice Webinar: Kempen Sustainable Equity Team to discuss 'Why Quality + Sustainability will define the winners in the long-run'

27 October 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry anticipates BoE to slow rate hikes and adopt cautious approach

28 October 2022 • 4 min read
03 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds To Watch - Autumn 2022

Register now
Trustpilot