UK business confidence falls to 19-month low in Mini Budget aftermath

According to the Lloyds Bank business barometer, overall confidence fell by one percentage point to 15%, hitting the lowest level since March 2021.

Over a third (39%) of respondents to the survey expressed pessimism about the state of the economy, up from 36%. This is the sixth consecutive month that optimism has decreased.

Although it remained above the lowest level of minus 33% recorded in May 2020 during the first Covid-19 wave, business confidence was still below the long-term average of 28%.

Meanwhile, 46% reported better trading prospects and 19% braced for a worse outlook for business activity, leaving the net balance at 27%, up from 26%.

When it comes to sectors, for the fifth consecutive month, business confidence in the manufacturing sector decreased, dropping one point to 13%, the lowest level since February 2021.

Businesses in the retail and service sectors also showed signs of declining confidence, with confidence in the retail sector declining six points to 9%, while services confidence edging down one point to 16%, both the lowest since early 2021.

Construction confidence moved up ten points to 20%, but it remained weaker than in the first half of the year.

Firms' expectations regarding their staffing levels for the year ahead improved for the first time in five months. Nevertheless, with the net balance trending lower in recent months, it still points to slower employment growth ahead for the economy.

From those surveyed, 42% anticipate a higher headcount and 21% forecast a smaller workforce. The resulting net balance rose to 21% from 16%, a three month high, but still lower than the first half of the year.

Hann-Ju Ho, senior economist at Lloyds, said: "While business confidence has marginally fallen this month, along with a drop in forward looking economic optimism, it is encouraging to see businesses still looking to increase their headcounts.

"However, cost pressures remain evident as businesses raise prices to protect their margins and wage pressure continue to be impactful. Given the recent turbulence in financial markets, it will be interesting to see how this will affect business confidence."