FAANG
Mirabaud's Narula: How we've beaten our peers without any of the FAANGs
Manager praises Global Equities Focus fund outperformance
Budget 2018: Hammond targets tech giants with digital services tax
Expects to raise £400m a year
Miton's Grieves: Are we approaching peak FAANG?
Potential for sharp dips
MAGA: Why investors should be wary of the newest kid on the acronym block
Emphasis on substance than style when buying stocks
$1trn and counting - but can Apple ride the next wave of technological disruption well?
Tech giant hits new milestone
Apple becomes world's first $1trn company
Shares passed $207
Apple CEO highlights trade war concerns as tech giant approaches $1trn
Increased revenues thanks to iPhone X
How investors can use 'disruptor thinking'
The theme of disruption is one which excites considerable interest among investors, perhaps because many want to capitalise on 'the next big thing' and avoid disrupted companies and sectors.
Kames' Goddin: Global tech boom is 'nowhere near bubble territory'
Strong earnings in tech
Tech rally: Is this time truly different?
The mega-cap FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google/Alphabet) stocks seem to be gathering strength and competitive dominance as they grow in size.