IW Long Reads: The ethical dimension of investing

Over the past few years, sustainable investing has been steadily gaining momentum and can now be safely described as one of the most prominent investment trends of the decade. Most recently, attention has turned to measuring the environmental and social contributions of a company to the wider world, both positive and negative, in an effort to gain more objectivity in terms of what can be considered an ESG-friendly investment.

However, while science-based metrics to measure portfolio temperature are now emerging and even social impact is becoming easier to quantify, it is much harder to objectively determine whether an investment is suitable from an ethical point of view.

Sawan Kumar, head of stewardship at Evenlode Investment, says: "‘Ethical investment' is commonly known as investing based on the individual's or the institution's own ethical and moral values, but since moral values differ, there is no industry-standard definition of what ethical investing constitutes."

The concept of ‘ethical' investing dates back to the 1960s, when religious groups such as the Methodists, Quakers and Muslims set ethical standards on their investment portfolios. The first ‘ethical' funds, launched in the UK and US, used a simple negative screening approach to avoid so-called ‘sin' industries, such as tobacco, gambling, pornography, alcohol and firearms. These exclusions were based on religious principles and beliefs.

Fast forward 60 years, however, and our world has undergone profound changes, one being the exponential growth of technology and the interconnectedness afforded us by the internet. As the world has evolved, so have our moral values and expectations, and today ESG portfolios are much more complex than simple negative screening approaches.

Against this backdrop, Clem Sunter, scenario planner and futures strategist, says it is "very important that companies have an ethical compass which guides them on what is acceptable and what isn't acceptable these days, because your reputation can be lost in a blink of an eye if you don't".

Speaking at the Nedgroup Investments Responsible Investment Summit 2021, Sunter said "an ethical compass is an absolute necessity" in the modern world and pointed to a number of "flags" that companies must look at

to adjust their strategies and ultimately become more ethical.

These "flags" can also be described as the megatrends that are shaping the world as we know it today. They include the global anti-establishment movement, which is linked to inequality; the so-called "green" flag signifying our current state of environmental catastrophe; the uncertainty created by the pandemic; and the changing working environment, which is being impacted by the introduction of AI and robotics.

Sunter believes that by analysing these trends, companies can be "persuaded to become more ethical about their actions and to adjust their strategies and tactics in line with some of the flags that are going up in the external environment".

Strong set of values

Kate Elliot, deputy head of ethical, sustainable and impact research at Rathbone Greenbank Investments, agrees that as an investment company, it is critical to have an "overall sustainable investment philosophy and organisational values" that determine whether a particular investment is suitable on ethical grounds.

"We want to avoid companies causing harm and invest in those which benefit people and planet," she says.

"For example, this means that we would never invest in a tobacco stock, even if a client's own responsible investment policy were to allow it."

But she adds that ruling companies out based on their activities is "almost the easier part of this equation", while it is "critical to look at a company's behaviour and culture when we're considering whether it would sit comfortably in our investment universe".

"Specific exclusions have the benefit of providing clear red lines and so helping define for investors what values they're buying," she says.

"But if you're not careful, set exclusions can result in a reliance on single data points rather than a fuller understanding of what you are investing in and why."

A good example, from her point of view, is Tesla: a stock many consider to be a strong addition to an environmentally-focused portfolio because of its innovation in electric vehicles and battery technology.

However, Elliot says: "When we looked at it using our proprietary screens, we had concerns about labour standards in the US and its governance. Add in its recent bitcoin purchase and even the company's environmental credentials are not looking so great.

"This is just one example of why we think it is important to take a holistic view of organisations. It is not enough for a company to have a stellar environmental performance if it does not have its house in order on social or governance issues."

The FAANG problem

Similar concerns have been raised recently around the so-called FAANG stocks that dominate the US tech market. These tech giants have been embroiled in antitrust lawsuits (with Facebook accused of creating a monopoly by buying WhatsApp and Instagram), faced accusations of misusing customer data, and even raised concerns over the potential for rigging elections.

For anyone who has seen The Social Dilemma documentary on Netflix, social media has forever gained a sinister tinge which makes us question how ethically sound rapid technological developments really are, and whether we should look at them through a different lens.

Sunter believes the rise of social media and the internet is behind the anti-establishment flag, with the unprecedented "interconnectedness" we enjoy today giving rise to the #blacklivesmatter movement, but also behind arguably less positive populist decisions, such as the election of Donald Trump as US President or the vote for Brexit in the UK.

"The biggest thing about this flag is the level of inequality in the world," he says. "Indeed, during the pandemic it is the billionaires that have become so much richer, because they are usually involved with the internet companies that have done so well because of lockdown, while the middle class and the poor have done poorly."

Hervé Guez, global head of research and CIO of equities and fixed income for Mirova, agrees we must consider how big tech companies participate in value creation, how they interact with our lives and ultimately what regulations we need in place to control them.

"What are these companies contributing to society and local communities?" he asks.

"In the long run, it is their license to operate that is at stake. The earlier you look at it, the better you will be able to not only survive but also develop new products and a have better competitive advantage."

Global challenges

But Guez believes that individual values are no longer enough to determine the ethical credentials of a business. Rather, we should consider the various challenges faced by our society as a whole and direct private capital towards solving these challenges.

"In a certain way, there is a clarification of what we expect from a company," he says. "It is not dependent on personal values alone, it is based on the sustainable development challenges we face and they are universal. They are much more complex to define, measure and quantify, but there is a common ground which is the SDGs."

To keep this part of the investment decision making process separate from financial considerations, Mirova has an ESG research team of experts that do not come from the financial sector. This way, they can focus specifically on environmental and social issues and assess each company purely from the point of view of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) than aim to eradicate global problems for all.

Guez notes that looking beyond a firm's corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy is key in determining whether it delivers the ‘E' and ‘S' benefits it purports to.

"If you have a CSR policy, it does not mean that all your products are automatically sustainable. There is a temptation in the financial sector to say that if you have an environmental policy, then all your products are sustainable. But companies need to demonstrate and justify this."

He adds that the coronavirus pandemic has reinforced the need to include ethical considerations in the investment decision-making process.

"It has become clear that all the intellectual construction of markets, the idea that they are robust and efficient, does not make sense anymore. It is clear there is a connection between public and private issues," he says.

"So it has raised the question of how companies can contribute to this crisis and has reinforced the idea that investors need to think about the ‘E' and ‘S' externalities."

Kumar adds that while the definition of what ‘ethical investment' truly in remains a work in progress, investors play a key role in dispelling this confusion as they are in a position to engage with companies on social and governance matters.

"This has the potential to not just enhance transparency on ESG-related matters but hopefully also mainstream/normalise ethical considerations in investment decisions," he believes.