Stock Spotlight: Inflation strikes Apple's core as market cap peels back

"Higher inflation and interest rates, a potential recession and concerns over a supply chain deeply embedded in China all amount to potential problems for Apple that intensified over the course of 2022," explained Dan Brocklebank, UK director of Orbis Investments.

Apple still retains the title of most valuable company in the world and has since seen its market cap nudge back over $2trn, but problems remain for the tech giant. The firm's share price has fallen 24.1% since its $3trn valuation at the start of last year, according to data from NASDAQ.

Brocklebank argued Apple's outlook was "merely excellent", with its shares previously "priced for perfection" at about 30 times its earnings per share.

While forecasts for Apple's future earnings have not "changed materially", increased uncertainty has meant the multiple the market is willing to put on those profits has fallen, he said.

A gloomy outlook?

However, James Warner, equity analyst at Mirabaud Equity Research, was more pessimistic, arguing the firm's "outstanding brand power" has not left them immune from the cost-of-living crisis.

A declining tech sector and a lacklustre iPhone 14 launch into a more competitive market has also caused problems for the firm, he added.

Anti-trust legislation is another area that has investors worried, as Warner explained that "opening up" the firm's App Store "would strike right at the heart of Apple's business model".

While iPhone 15 price cuts "represent mere rumours at this stage", Warner said these rumours indicated that sentiment was souring for the company, while technical pressure "is only going to hurt momentum".

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, also argued that the "disappointing" iPhone sales of the company were "problematic," as the rest of the firm's business, such as Apple Music, was dependent on the prevalence of hardware.

Lund-Yates explained: "Apple is putting a lot of pressure on its brand to offset the very real pressures of inflation".

However, the firm is continuing to manage to sell highly priced hardware, and the firm's revenue managed to outperform expectations overall in the fourth quarter.

"Such is Apple's strength, it seems to be avoiding the worst of the inflation-linked tech sell off some of its peers have faced," she added.

Despite these headwinds, analysts are generally bullish on the company's upcoming year. Data collected by Tipranks - which aggregates broker recommendations - revealed that experts expect the company's share price to grow by an average of 28.9% in the next 12 months.

Production

Mirabaud's Warner noted that Apple had also begun to move some of its production out of China due to geopolitical issues, as well as the labour-arbitrage opportunity in countries such as India and Vietnam.

Lund-Yates also drew attention to the firm's exposure to China, noting both the manufacturing and sales presence in the country.

Have the FAANGs become toothless?

She argued sales for the firm "should be watched very closely" when reported later this month, as December is a "crucial barometer for consumer sentiment".

On manufacturing, she said China "has clearly lost some of its strong reputation following huge disruption in recent months," and recent manufacturing shifts were a way to reduce both risk and cost, though the region still remains "very important" for Apple.

Looking ahead

Nevertheless, Lund-Yates asserted that Apple still has "its biggest asset" in its brand, which comes with an "unbendingly loyal customer base".

However, as competitors continue to close the gap, there is a risk that if Apple's brand slips, "like we have seen with some heavily branded clothes, the shine would very quickly rust on that tiny famous apple", she added.

While Apple remains strong with formidable brand power, Lund-Yates concluded, "medium term ups and downs are more likely than they have been".

Richard de Lisle, manager of the VT De Lisle America fund, noted that Apple's actual growth in sales per share and earnings per share for the last decade "was in no way outstanding", despite its constant growing price-to-earnings ratio.

The manager noted that as the largest firm, Apple had been "slow to fall" compared to other tech brands, but he would now expect the firm to plateau as its "pedestrian growth slowly justifies its PE".

However, de Lisle's "dimmer view" of the firm was that Apple may continue to sink, as a "growth stock with a falling growth rate".

He compared the firm to American Telephone in the 1970s and 1980s, which sat on a single figure multiple for over a decade.

As Apple's growth rate tends more towards what AT&T did, the firm's multiple could "contract according to prevalent macro conditions", he added.

Either way, de Lisle said that Apple's market cap was likely still too high, given the macro condition, and should not have reached the heights of 7.2% of the S&P 500 as it did before.

Brocklebank concluded: "To believe that Apple shares can continue their remarkable market-beating run of the past few years, investors have to believe that Apple's future growth prospects are even better than what is already embedded in the expectations of investors today."

Although expectations are lower than a year ago, and the manager "would not want to bet against them", he found it hard to have "real conviction" in overperformance.