Scottish Mortgage drops Facebook and diversifies away from Tesla

The trust had been reducing its position in Facebook for some time

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has fully exited its stake in Facebook and sold down its Tesla holding to ensure “an appropriate level of diversification,” according to its biannual report.

The trust had been reducing its position in Facebook for some time, but has now completely exited the social media giant, leaving the portfolio with only three of the FAANG mega stocks - Google parent company Alphabet, Amazon and Netflix.

It has also reduced its position in the Jeff Bezos giant, though not for purposes of diversification, citing the $1.5trn capitalisation.

It said the valuation "makes the path to large future returns more challenging", although the firm remains the second largest holding at 7.9%.

Morningstar downgrades Scottish Mortgage as Stifel says to take profits

Despite selling over 40% of its shares in Tesla to aid diversification, the electric vehicle maker remains the largest position in the trust, at 12%. The sale raised £1.2bn for Scottish Mortgage, with the stock price up 293% over the six months to 30 September 2020, but the managers acknowledged the path to such returns had been volatile, enduring "large drawdowns in its stock price on the way to the current position".

Elsewhere in digital business, Scottish Mortgage IT cited online furniture retailer Wayfair, Chinese food delivery company Meituan and European food delivery firm Delivery Hero as strong performers, with each answering "important questions about their future" over the course of 2020.

As Ant International heads towards IPO, which has been suspended by Beijing to protect market stability, despite formerly offering the all-clear, the trust's position was written up by 23.2% to £353.1m.

Analysts from Numis noted that since the trust's first foray into unquoted investments in June 2010, they have proven to be profitable, with its investment in Alibaba as a private firm in 2012 returning over 1,900% to date.

Over the six month reporting period, the fund's net asset value (NAV) rose 75.8% on a total return basis compared with a 24% rise from the FTSE All World index, but the long-term managers were keen to note that is "too short a period to infer much that is useful from stock prices".

Instead, it pointed to its five-year NAV rise of 340% compared to the index's 96%, or 674% over ten years versus 191%.

While the investmetn strategy is primarily focused on capital appreciation, the managers noted that "a small but consistent dividend is of value to many investors" and has recommended an interim dividend of 1.45p, a 4.3% increase on the previous year.

In its statement, the board said: "A clear lesson from this year's events is that we should treat confident pronouncements about the future with scepticism. Rather than engage in such speculation, we prefer to back the companies building the future of our economy with the capital and patience they require.

"Such opportunities remain plentiful."

Big tech and ESG: Index giants falling short on standards

Analysts at Numis described the managers as "thinking in decades rather than years," adding that they have "successfully identified and capitalised on a number of key investment trends".

As such they believe there "is a role for Scottish Mortgage in investors' portfolios", but they must be aware that the nature of the fund will likely lead to volatile returns.

They added: "The managers are long term in their thinking, but not fixed in their views, demonstrated by the first reduction in Amazon position (for non-diversification purposes). This follows the recent reduced exposure to internet platform stocks, such as Alphabet (Google) and Facebook, which it has now fully exited.

"This reflects the struggle to maintain an innovative culture as scale has grown. In contrast, we expect to see the continuing trend of increasing exposure to the "End of Carbon" energy transition theme."