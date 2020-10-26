Big tech and ESG: Index giants falling short on standards

Amazon and Facebook scored low in the disclosure and energy usage ratings, according to research

Investors are not generally aware of the poor ESG credentials of the world's largest internet companies, which despite their heavy weighting within global ESG indices are responsible for a sizeable environmental impact, and pose risk to investors by virtue of their social and governance standards, research suggests.

A report from investment house Alquity, entitled Are We Ignoring the Environmental and Social Impact of the Internet?, was published earlier this month and reveals that modern computing is responsible for about 3% of global CO 2 emissions - equivalent to the entire aviation industry - while energy usage from the data servers they rely on could grow to 11% of total global energy consumption by 2030.

China's data centre industry alone consumed 161 terawatt-hours of electricity in 2018, equal to the electricity consumption of the whole of Thailand that year, according to the report, while a single Google search in 2009 was estimated to require the same energy consumption as running an LED bulb for three minutes.

The report is particularly significant for US tech giants, with Alquity identifying a number of specific issues for each and which have become a growing part of major ESG indices.

Information technology firms now make up 22.2% of the MSCI World ESG index, the top five constituents of which are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google's parent company Alphabet.

A similar theme is seen in the FTSE All-World ex-Fossil Fuels index, the only top ten constituent of which that does not have a tech focus is pharmaceuticals firm Johnson & Johnson.

"Technology companies (particularly internet-oriented ones) are not often seen as potentially problematic areas for environmentally conscious investors," Alquity said.

"Given the potential for negative environmental and social risks, combined with the increasing weights in their respective indices, we believe that ESG and sustainable investors should take a much closer look at the E&S performance of such companies."

Environmental concerns

In scoring Facebook, Amazon, Google and Microsoft on their environmental disclosures, Alquity's analysis appears to show Amazon as the worst performer by virtue of the firm's relatively poor disclosure standards.

Amazon was also found to be the worst performer among the four in terms of carbon intensity and its total electricity derived from renewable resources, while the firm provides no information as to its waste, energy or water intensity.

Water usage is an important factor in analysing these firms, Alquity explained, as data centres are heavy consumers of water as they need to remain cool, and "therefore water usage and water recycling can pose a significant environmental risk".

However, Alquity pointed to significant efforts and future commitments on climate action from all of the firms as evidence in their defence.

Facebook, for example, has previously committed to reducing its greenhouse gas footprint by 75% by 2020.

Similarly, manager of the J. Stern & Co. World Stars Global Equity fund Christopher Rossbach pointed to the progress made by Alphabet and Facebook in terms of the energy efficiency of their data centres, the energy consumption of which increased by just 6% between 2010 and 2018, despite computing output increasing by 550% over the period.

"As the data centres grow and reach 'hyperscale', they are more energy efficient than the prior generation," he said.

"It is too simplistic to say they are not environmentally friendly because they use energy - most businesses use energy, and Alphabet and Facebook are having nowhere near as big an impact on the environment as numerous other industries."

Similarly, sustainable global equity analyst at Mirabaud Asset Management John Kisenyi explained the firm does not own Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix or Alphabet on ESG grounds but does own Microsoft on the basis of "market leading practices".

"There are not that many businesses that claim to be operating in the way Microsoft does [in terms of tackling its environmental impact]," he said.

"These practices show that Microsoft has got a place within portfolios that claim to be sustainable."