ETF
WisdomTree launches battery ETF
TER of 0.4%
UBS AM introduces China A-shares ETF
Listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
Average monthly European ETF inflows near €10bn
Net inflows of €12.1bn in January
The Royal Mint lists physically backed Gold ETC
Securities can be redeemed for physical gold
Why unloved investments deserve more attention
'WYSIATI' behavioural phenomenon among investors
First Trust launches low volatility value ETF
Tracks the Value Line Dividend index
Invesco shuts two more ETFs
'Low levels of demand'
HANetf drops company from Europe's first cannabis ETF
Recreational cannabis breaks inclusion requirements
JPMAM debuts fixed income multi-factor ETF in Europe
TER of 0.35%
Credit Suisse returns to ETF market with three launches
Three new ETFs
ETF inclusion in IA sectors delayed
Had been scheduled for Q1
HSBC GAM appoints global head of external wholesale
Reporting to Christophe de Backer
Thematic ETF issuer launches in Europe to target 'modern-day investors'
Founded by former LGIM team
Vanguard prepping to enter UK advice space
Early stages of development
WisdomTree reduces fees on S&P China 500 ETF
Reduction to 55bps
HSBC GAM cuts fees on three ETFs
Following strong inflows
Tabula IM launches European cash bond ETF
Offers exposure to iTraxx Europe
European ETF market surpasses $1trn milestone
Follows strong year for inflows
HANetf and Purpose Investments partner for first European cannabis ETF
Focus on medical cannabis
HSBC GAM to grow ETF offering in 2020 while expanding senior team
Plan to launch ESG ETFs
Invesco hires new head of ETF capital markets team
For UK, Benelux and Nordic region
LGIM and Foxberry to launch sustainable US equity ETF
$550m raised in advance of launch