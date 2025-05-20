Amundi joins in European defence ETF trend

The Amundi Stoxx Europe Defense UCITS ETF will track the STOXX Europe Total Market Defense Capped index, investing in firms with revenue exposure to defence activities. WisdomTree Defence ETF most successful passive launch in firm's history Initially launching on the Euronext Paris market, it will "soon" be available on the Xetra and Borsa Italiana exchange, but there is no word yet on a London listing, however Amundi was contacted to clarify. This is the latest in a recent flurry of tracker products focused on European defence, with WisdomTree leading the charge back in April. ...