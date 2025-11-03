L&G strengthens index & ETF team with triple hire

Boyang Liu, Elena Cardella and Chirag Pandya join

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

L&G Asset Management has bolstered its index & ETF team with three senior hires, as it looks to drive its index business forward.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Nelson
Author spotlight

Michael Nelson

View profile
More from Michael Nelson

Chrysalis to pause investments amid structural review

BoE expected to hold interest rates at 4% despite 'dovish round of data'

More on People moves

Double exit from Rathbones as chief investment counsul retires
People moves

Double exit from Rathbones as chief investment counsul retires

Head of strategic partnerships departs

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 29 October 2025 • 1 min read
Trust veteran Simon Crinage to retire from JPMAM after 42 years
People moves

Trust veteran Simon Crinage to retire from JPMAM after 42 years

Simon Elliott to replace him

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 October 2025 • 2 min read
Oberon Investments continues recruitment drive with Hawksmoor team hire
People moves

Oberon Investments continues recruitment drive with Hawksmoor team hire

Four new joiners

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 October 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot