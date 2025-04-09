The fund was the first of its kind to launch in Europe, offering investors exposure to the performance of European companies involved in the manufacturing of civil defence equipment, parts or products, defence electronics and space defence equipment. WisdomTree launches European defence ETF amid heightened calls for higher military spending It launched amid a massive increase in UK and European government spending on defence, triggered by US President Donald Trump's attempts to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war with just the Kremlin, and his criticism of ‘allies' not matching...