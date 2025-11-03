ARK Invest launches space and defence active ETF in Europe

OCF of 0.75%

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

ARK Invest Europe has launched a space and defence active ETF to give investors exposure to companies in both sectors that are making advances through artificial intelligence, robotics and energy systems, Investment Week can reveal.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Friday Briefing: Keeping up with AI

Deep Dive: Central bank divergence on stablecoins raises allocation issues

More on ETFs

FCA greenlights Fidelity's bitcoin ETP for retail investor access
ETFs

FCA greenlights Fidelity's bitcoin ETP for retail investor access

Following fee cut

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 November 2025 • 1 min read
Franklin Templeton brings active ETF equity range to UK investors
ETFs

Franklin Templeton brings active ETF equity range to UK investors

Will list on LSE on 3 November

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 30 October 2025 • 1 min read
Deep Dive: ETF fee compression set to continue but race to the bottom 'not the whole story'
ETFs

Deep Dive: ETF fee compression set to continue but race to the bottom 'not the whole story'

Greater product variation to come

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 24 October 2025 • 4 min read
Trustpilot