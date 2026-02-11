MPS allocation review: Risk-on pays off and diversification from US delivers

Timeline 0.09% Tracker - 60 most recommended portfolio

clock • 4 min read

This is the first in a series of quarterly articles examining asset allocation trends at the ends of the MPS risk spectrum, as well as which portfolios had the most adviser recommendations.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Investment

MPS allocation review: Risk-on pays off and diversification from US delivers
Investment

MPS allocation review: Risk-on pays off and diversification from US delivers

Timeline 0.09% Tracker - 60 most recommended portfolio

Mike Turner
clock 11 February 2026 • 4 min read
Morningstar's Monika Calay: Five big questions for portfolios
Investment

Morningstar's Monika Calay: Five big questions for portfolios

Risks and opportunities

Monika Calay
clock 11 February 2026 • 4 min read
Partner Insight: Genes - The Innovation Cycle Transforming Global Healthcare
Investment

Partner Insight: Genes - The Innovation Cycle Transforming Global Healthcare

Royal London Asset Management
clock 11 February 2026 • 1 min read
Trustpilot