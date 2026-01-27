Amundi appoints head of global macroeconomics

Succeeding Mahmood Pradhan

Michael Nelson
clock • 1 min read

Amundi has promoted Alessia Berardi to head of global macroeconomics within the Amundi Investment Institute.

