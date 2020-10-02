emerging market

Aberdeen Standard names new EMD investment directors

People moves

Aberdeen Standard names new EMD investment directors

Anthony Simond and Kathy Collins promoted

clock 02 October 2020 •
Emerging market equity ETPs record first positive flows since January

ETFs

Emerging market equity ETPs record first positive flows since January

Gold sets another record

clock 11 August 2020 •
Emerging markets: Hard work is still to come

Investment

Emerging markets: Hard work is still to come

India and trade disputes give EM managers a lot to think about

clock 23 July 2019 •
'An entirely different beast': How have emerging markets, Asia and Japanese equities evolved over the past decade?

Partner Insight

'An entirely different beast': How have emerging markets, Asia and Japanese equities evolved over the past decade?

Talking Strategies: In the video below, Jupiter's fund managers discuss how changing tides over the past two decades have resulted in emerging markets, including EMD, and Asia and Japanese equities to become a core part of many wealth manager portfolios....

clock 30 January 2019 •
Can you ever truly avoid 'Trump noise' when investing in emerging markets and Asia?

Partner Insight

Can you ever truly avoid 'Trump noise' when investing in emerging markets and Asia?

Talking Strategies: In the below video, Jupiter fund managers discuss how they avoid political noise and macro sentiment swings when investing in emerging markets, emerging market debt, Asia and Japan.

clock 28 January 2019 •
Five key themes for emerging markets in 2019

Emerging markets

Five key themes for emerging markets in 2019

Elections and oil prices among top talking points

clock 14 January 2019 •
Is the worst over for emerging markets?

Emerging markets

Is the worst over for emerging markets?

Industry Voice: Krishan Selva, Client Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, says the main risk for emerging markets is in relation to the global trade war. However, negotiations will continue and the recent market correction provides...

clock 10 January 2019 •
JPMAM expands ETF range with quadruple launch

ETFs

JPMAM expands ETF range with quadruple launch

Listed on the LSE

clock 13 December 2018 •
A new type of valuation discipline strategy to search for global equity opportunities

Partner Insight

A new type of valuation discipline strategy to search for global equity opportunities

Partner Insight: Fidelity Global Special Situations fund manager Jeremy Podger explains how his three-category asset allocation process is used to generate complementary sources of alpha potential while simultaneously providing a balanced overall style...

clock 26 November 2018 •
Coupland Cardiff launches India fund backing domestic growth

Emerging markets

Coupland Cardiff launches India fund backing domestic growth

Eighth fund for firm

clock 11 October 2018 •
Trustpilot